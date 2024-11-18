Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Voters in Maharashtra Polls

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari has leveled allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming they are attempting to influence Maharashtra voters through divisive rhetoric. Speaking to reporters in Indore, Patwari criticized certain statements by BJP leaders made during their campaign efforts in Maharashtra.

Patwari also directed criticism towards Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accusing his administration of failing to honor commitments made to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, redirecting funds intended for their welfare. Patwari questioned Yadav's campaign activities in Maharashtra, citing unmet promises like women's aid under the Ladli Bahna Yojana.

Furthermore, Patwari highlighted alleged chaos in the recent Vijaypur assembly by-election, expressing confidence in Congress's chance to secure a victory. He also predicted uncertainty in the outcome of the Budhni assembly bypoll, with vote counting slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)