Viksit Bharat: Youth and Vision for India's Future

The National Youth Festival 2025 is now the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.' Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasizes increased youth participation in shaping India's future, featuring interactive sessions with Prime Minister Modi. A four-stage competition inspires about 3,000 young participants nationwide to engage in politics and civic life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:29 IST
The National Youth Festival, slated for 2025, has been renamed 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue,' according to an announcement by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event, scheduled for January 11 and 12, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering greater youth involvement in India's future planning.

This event aims to serve as a platform for young talent to discuss and contribute ideas towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision. A unique aspect of the festival is an interactive session with Prime Minister Modi, offering young Indians an opportunity to engage directly with leadership about their ideas for the country.

The dialogue includes a four-stage competition culminating in a national championship. Starting with an online quiz to assess participants' knowledge of India's achievements, it progresses through an essay competition, a state-level Vision Pitch Deck presentation, and culminates in the National Youth Festival at Bharat Mandapam, involving roughly 3,000 youth nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

