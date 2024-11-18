Left Menu

BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses JMM Government of Harboring Infiltrators in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for allegedly protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators involved in land grabs. While campaigning for BJP candidates, he accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren's regime of corruption and failing to protect women, promising BJP's efforts to expel infiltrators if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators who are allegedly seizing tribal lands.

During a roadshow supporting BJP candidate Navneet Hembram in Maheshpur, Pakur district, Singh claimed a change was imminent, with voters determined to remove the 'corrupt' Hemant Soren-led administration.

Addressing public gatherings in Sahebganj and Dhanbad, Singh pledged to make Barhait a sub-division if the BJP returns to power, promising to expel infiltrators threatening Jharkhand's future under BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

