BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses JMM Government of Harboring Infiltrators in Jharkhand
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for allegedly protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators involved in land grabs. While campaigning for BJP candidates, he accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren's regime of corruption and failing to protect women, promising BJP's efforts to expel infiltrators if elected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators who are allegedly seizing tribal lands.
During a roadshow supporting BJP candidate Navneet Hembram in Maheshpur, Pakur district, Singh claimed a change was imminent, with voters determined to remove the 'corrupt' Hemant Soren-led administration.
Addressing public gatherings in Sahebganj and Dhanbad, Singh pledged to make Barhait a sub-division if the BJP returns to power, promising to expel infiltrators threatening Jharkhand's future under BJP leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Unveils BJP's 150-Resolution Manifesto for Jharkhand Elections
Congress Demands BJP Accountability on Jharkhand Coal Royalties
We will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh govt jobs, in Jharkhand: Amit Shah in Ranchi.
Voters will have to choose between JMM govt that patronises infiltrators and BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross border illegally: Shah.
BJP, if voted to power in Jharkhand, will deliberate on Sarna religious code issue, take appropriate decision: Shah.