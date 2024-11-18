BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses JMM Government of Harboring Infiltrators in Jharkhand

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of sheltering Bangladeshi infiltrators who are allegedly seizing tribal lands.

During a roadshow supporting BJP candidate Navneet Hembram in Maheshpur, Pakur district, Singh claimed a change was imminent, with voters determined to remove the 'corrupt' Hemant Soren-led administration.

Addressing public gatherings in Sahebganj and Dhanbad, Singh pledged to make Barhait a sub-division if the BJP returns to power, promising to expel infiltrators threatening Jharkhand's future under BJP leadership.

