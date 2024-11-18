Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP Leadership Amidst Manipur Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP's slogan, interpreting it as an alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and billionaires like Ambani. He questioned their accountability as Manipur reels from prolonged violence.

Gandhi criticized the government's alleged favoritism towards select billionaires, handing over prime assets without transparent tenders. He called for a caste census to guide better wealth distribution and stated the Congress's aim to raise reservation limits beyond 50%.

He further claimed that BJP's actions threaten constitutional integrity, asserting that Congress and its allies, under the INDIA bloc, stand for safeguarding the Constitution and empowerment of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)