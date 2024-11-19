Electoral Clash in Jharkhand: BJP vs. INDI Alliance in Second Poll Phase
Ahead of Jharkhand's second election phase, BJP's Pratul Shah Deo predicts a two-thirds win, slamming the INDI alliance for 'fatwa politics.' Critics label BJP's promises as 'lollipop traps.' The electoral battle continues as 38 seats await voting, with results due November 23.
As Jharkhand prepares for its second phase of assembly polls, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo has boldly forecasted a win for the party, claiming it will secure a two-thirds majority. Deo criticized the INDI alliance, accusing its leaders of using religious edicts, or 'fatwas,' to influence votes unfairly.
Deo further targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning the lack of a caste census during the bloc's tenure. He challenged why, despite electoral promises, no such census was conducted, recalling how the Mandal Commission report faced similar suppression from Congress in the 1980s.
The campaign for this critical phase concluded on Monday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren of JMM denouncing BJP's assurances as deceptive 'lollipops' meant to mislead voters. With polls approaching on November 20 and counting set for November 23, Jharkhand awaits a high-stakes political showdown.
