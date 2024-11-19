Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: Anil Deshmukh Targeted in Stone-Pelting Attack

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was injured in a stone-throwing attack on his car in Nagpur. The police have registered a case against four unidentified attackers under attempt to murder charges. NCP alleges a conspiracy involving BJP leaders and demands a thorough investigation ahead of upcoming Maharashtra elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:21 IST
In a shocking incident that has intensified political tensions, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after his car was attacked with stones in Nagpur on Monday night.

Authorities swiftly responded by registering a case against four unidentified individuals for attempted murder, as tensions ran high in the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has accused BJP leaders of orchestrating the attack, claiming a political conspiracy was at play, and has called for an extensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

