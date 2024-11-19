Political Tensions Flare: Anil Deshmukh Targeted in Stone-Pelting Attack

In a shocking incident that has intensified political tensions, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured after his car was attacked with stones in Nagpur on Monday night.

Authorities swiftly responded by registering a case against four unidentified individuals for attempted murder, as tensions ran high in the lead-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, has accused BJP leaders of orchestrating the attack, claiming a political conspiracy was at play, and has called for an extensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)