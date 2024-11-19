Belarus Prepares for Presidential Election Amid Security Drills

Belarus is gearing up for its upcoming presidential election in January by conducting police drills to thwart any signs of extremism and terrorism, according to a recent announcement from the country's interior ministry.

The drills, scheduled from November 19 to 22, aim to prevent illegal activities and uphold public order. These exercises will take place in Minsk and major regional centers.

President Alexander Lukashenko, in power for two decades, faces lingering criticism over his administration's handling of past elections. Human rights organizations report that numerous political prisoners remain detained in Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)