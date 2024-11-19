Left Menu

Kerala Political Ad Controversy: Desperation or Strategy?

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF criticized CPI(M) for placing 'communal' ads against Congress's acceptance of Sandeep Varier, a former BJP leader. The CPI(M) defended the ads as necessary to expose Varier's communal past. UDF accused CPI(M) of indirectly aiding BJP in the Palakkad bypoll.

The Congress-led UDF has lambasted the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over what it termed 'communal' advertisements published in two newspapers. The ads, spotlighting former BJP leader Sandeep Varier's inclusion in Congress, surfaced in the Palakkad edition ahead of an assembly bypoll, raising eyebrows over their timing and content.

The controversial ads included purported social media posts by Varier, when affiliated with the BJP, to highlight Congress's association with someone they allege has not renounced communal sentiments. CPI(M) justified their move, stating it pointed to Congress accepting a person with a non-secular past.

With rhetoric heating up, UDF's Rahul Mamokootathil questioned the Election Commission's role in allowing these ads, suggesting they serve BJP interests. Simultaneously, Minister Rajesh argued the concerns emanate from UDF's fear of losing the Palakkad seat, even as Varier maintained that the ads relied on fake screenshots.

