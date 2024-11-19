Stone Pelting on Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh Sparks Political Row in Maharashtra
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was injured in a stone pelting incident in Nagpur. The incident, deemed a 'conspiracy' by NCP leaders, transpired on the last day of state election campaigning. A police case has been registered, and a high-level inquiry is demanded as political tensions escalate.
Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh suffered injuries during a stone pelting incident in Nagpur, raising political tensions in the state, officials said Tuesday. The attack took place Monday evening, prompting police to file a case of attempted murder against four unidentified individuals.
State NCP spokesperson Pravin Kunte posited a political conspiracy behind the attack, accusing the ruling BJP of orchestrating the act amid rising election fervor. NCP has called for an investigation as Deshmukh’s son stands in opposition to BJP's Charansingh Thakur in the upcoming assembly elections.
Authorities, including Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar, have initiated a serious investigation, with forensic experts collecting evidence from the scene. Political figures continue to engage in verbal disputes as the demand for security and inquiries intensifies.
