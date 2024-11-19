Ranchi to Karachi? Giriraj Singh's Controversial Remarks Stir Jharkhand Politics

In a strikingly controversial statement, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh launched an attack on the ruling JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand. Speaking to media personnel in Patna, Singh alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren aspires to transform Ranchi, the state's capital, into Karachi.

He appealed to the electorate of Jharkhand to prioritize the safety of women when casting their ballots. Singh warned against what he termed 'vote-jihad', accusing Congress and its allies of attempting to divide the majority community. He further urged voters to prevent this alleged division on the eve of the assembly polls.

Addressing Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comments that equated BJP and RSS with poison, Singh disputed the language used and claimed Congress's divisive rhetoric is aimed at communal division. He also took a firm stance on alleged religious conversions in Bihar, calling for strict action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)