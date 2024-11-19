Left Menu

Disruptor Duo for Trump's Cabinet: Gaetz and Hegseth Stir Controversy

Donald Trump has nominated Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary. Both lack traditional experience but are loyal to Trump's agenda of transformation and retribution. Gaetz and Hegseth, feeling victimized by their respective institutions, aim to push through radical reforms if confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:33 IST
Disruptor Duo for Trump's Cabinet: Gaetz and Hegseth Stir Controversy
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Donald Trump made a bold move by nominating Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, igniting controversy due to their limited experience. Both nominees are seen as disruptors, ready to overhaul their respective institutions with a MAGA-driven agenda.

Gaetz would be responsible for a Justice Department that previously scrutinized him, while Hegseth, a former National Guard member, feels marginalized by the military. Their motivations align with Trump's call to dismantle and reform systems they view as adversarial.

The nominations have sparked debate about Trump's influence in the new Republican-majority Senate and the extent of his commitment to controversial appointments, raising questions about the future direction of the Justice Department and Pentagon under Gaetz and Hegseth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024