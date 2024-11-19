Disruptor Duo for Trump's Cabinet: Gaetz and Hegseth Stir Controversy

President-elect Donald Trump made a bold move by nominating Matt Gaetz as attorney general and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary, igniting controversy due to their limited experience. Both nominees are seen as disruptors, ready to overhaul their respective institutions with a MAGA-driven agenda.

Gaetz would be responsible for a Justice Department that previously scrutinized him, while Hegseth, a former National Guard member, feels marginalized by the military. Their motivations align with Trump's call to dismantle and reform systems they view as adversarial.

The nominations have sparked debate about Trump's influence in the new Republican-majority Senate and the extent of his commitment to controversial appointments, raising questions about the future direction of the Justice Department and Pentagon under Gaetz and Hegseth.

