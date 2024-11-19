Delhi Assembly's Winter Session: Call for Question Hour Sparks Debate

In a move emphasizing the need for legislative accountability, Vijender Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has called for the inclusion of a Question Hour in the forthcoming Winter Session set to commence on November 29.

In a formal letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Gupta expressed concern over the absence of Question Hour in this year's sessions, labeling it a breach of constitutional rights for public representatives in a democracy. Gupta underscored that the Aam Aadmi Party government has again failed to include this critical provision.

Highlighting the necessity for legislators to address constituency issues, he stated, "If there is no Question Hour in the session, how will legislators bring their issues to the government's attention?" Additionally, Gupta urged the Speaker to incorporate short discussions and calling attention to motions to bolster legislative participation.

In a related development, the BJP's Delhi unit established the 'aarop patra' committee under Gupta's leadership, aiming to expose the Aam Aadmi Party's supposed shortcomings. At Monday's inaugural meeting, Delhi BJP's Assembly Election In-Charge, Baijayant Panda, outlined strategic directions for the members.

