Cash Controversy: Clash Before Maharashtra Elections

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing Rs five crore to influence voters ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections. Videos of the incident went viral, leading to FIRs and police intervention. BVA demanded a thorough investigation, alleging corrupt practices by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has leveled serious allegations against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, claiming he distributed Rs five crore to sway voters ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The BJP, however, refuted these claims as mere procedural guidance for party workers.

Videos allegedly showing the cash distribution went viral, prompting the police to register two FIRs. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur reported that Tawde was caught with cash at a Virar hotel post-campaign, fanning widespread accusations of 'note jihad' by the opposition.

The BJP faced severe backlash over alleged misuse of government machinery, with calls for a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission. Despite the political uproar, the BJP regards the claims as baseless, asserting confidence in a forthcoming election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

