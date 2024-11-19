Cash Controversy: Clash Before Maharashtra Elections

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has leveled serious allegations against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, claiming he distributed Rs five crore to sway voters ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The BJP, however, refuted these claims as mere procedural guidance for party workers.

Videos allegedly showing the cash distribution went viral, prompting the police to register two FIRs. BVA leader Hitendra Thakur reported that Tawde was caught with cash at a Virar hotel post-campaign, fanning widespread accusations of 'note jihad' by the opposition.

The BJP faced severe backlash over alleged misuse of government machinery, with calls for a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission. Despite the political uproar, the BJP regards the claims as baseless, asserting confidence in a forthcoming election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)