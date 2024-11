Escalation in Bryansk: Ukraine Targets Russian Military Installations

Ukraine has reportedly launched a bold strike on Russia's Bryansk region using six US-made ATACM missiles, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. The ministry reported that its defenses successfully intercepted five of these missiles.

The sixth missile's debris fell near a military facility, sparking a fire but causing no injuries or significant damage. This incident is significant as it follows the US's decision to lift restrictions allowing Ukraine access to longer-range missiles.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff claims it targeted the arsenal of the 1046th Logistics Support Centre in Russia's Bryansk region, emphasizing ongoing efforts to dismantle Russian ammunition depots.

(With inputs from agencies.)