Legacy of a Leader: Indira Gandhi's Enduring Impact

Tariq Hamid Karra, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP for their remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her birth anniversary event. Amid claims of divisive political tactics, Karra affirmed that even after 2000 years, Indira's legacy remains unshakeable.

Emphasizing Indira's vision for national unity, Karra urged current leaders to embrace inclusivity and diversity. He accused BJP of exploiting the Article 370 issue and promoting communal strife for electoral gains, highlighting the need for a return to Indira's principles of unity.

Congress paid tribute to Indira Gandhi across Jammu, celebrating her leadership and contributions. The event underscored her efforts in national integration and her vision of India, serving as an enduring example of strength and inclusivity.

