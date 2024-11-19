Left Menu

Legacy of a Leader: Indira Gandhi's Enduring Impact

Tariq Hamid Karra, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP for their comments on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He celebrated Indira's enduring legacy, spotlighting her vision for national unity, while accusing BJP of exploiting divisive politics and Article 370 for electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:48 IST
Legacy of a Leader: Indira Gandhi's Enduring Impact
Indira Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tariq Hamid Karra, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, sharply criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP for their remarks on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her birth anniversary event. Amid claims of divisive political tactics, Karra affirmed that even after 2000 years, Indira's legacy remains unshakeable.

Emphasizing Indira's vision for national unity, Karra urged current leaders to embrace inclusivity and diversity. He accused BJP of exploiting the Article 370 issue and promoting communal strife for electoral gains, highlighting the need for a return to Indira's principles of unity.

Congress paid tribute to Indira Gandhi across Jammu, celebrating her leadership and contributions. The event underscored her efforts in national integration and her vision of India, serving as an enduring example of strength and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024