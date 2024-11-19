Global Tensions: Scholz and Xi Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the need for open discussions on global challenges. Scholz emphasized the principle of peace and the importance of economic cooperation between the two nations during the G20 meeting in Brazil.
At the G20 meeting in Brazil, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in meaningful dialogue with China's President Xi Jinping, addressing the pressing issue of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges.
Chancellor Scholz underscored a fundamental principle: nations should coexist peacefully without fear of aggression from their neighbors, directly hinting at the ongoing conflicts involving Ukraine and Taiwan.
Furthermore, Scholz accentuated the necessity for economic collaboration between Germany and China, highlighting the importance of fair practices and a level playing field in international economic activities.
