Russia's Stand on Nuclear War: Deter or Deploy?
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized preventing nuclear war, stating nuclear weapons serve as a deterrent. This statement comes amid President Putin's new policy lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon use, and allegations of Ukraine firing U.S.-made missiles into Western Russia.
In a firm declaration aimed at avoiding nuclear conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured on Tuesday that Russia is committed to preventing a nuclear war. Speaking to reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Lavrov stated that the presence of nuclear weapons should serve as a deterrent.
The comments come against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision earlier the same day to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear arms, as revealed in a newly released policy document.
This policy shift arises as tensions heighten with claims that Ukraine has launched U.S.-made ATACMS missiles into Western Russia, escalating concerns over the evolving military dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
