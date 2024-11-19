Left Menu

Sudan's Power Struggle: Army Chief Criticizes Former Ruling Party

Sudan's army chief condemned attempts to reinstate an ally of deposed leader Omar al-Bashir, citing risks to national unity amid ongoing conflict with paramilitary forces. The former ruling National Congress Party faces internal divisions, further complicating efforts to establish peace and stability in the war-torn nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:42 IST
In a significant development, Sudan's armed forces chief criticized factional tensions within the former ruling party, National Congress Party (NCP), on Monday. The army leader warned that reinstating an ally of the deposed autocrat Omar al-Bashir threatens national unity as the armed forces continue to battle paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The NCP, which held sway for 30 years before being ousted, is showing internal schisms. The party's recent election of Ahmed Haroun, an ally of Bashir and wanted by the International Criminal Court, has sparked controversy. Both Haroun and Bashir face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity from the early 2000s Darfur conflict. The U.S. has put a $5 million bounty on Haroun.

Addressing an economic conference, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan denounced the divisive advisory council meeting. Emphasizing the need for national unity, he stated the army's sole objective is to defeat the RSF. Despite claims of political impartiality, the conflict has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

