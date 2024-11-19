Political Tensions in Kerala: CM Vijayan vs. Thangal
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified his criticism of IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, accusing him of aligning with radical groups. Vijayan's remarks have stirred controversy within political parties, with the Congress-led UDF accusing him of promoting majority communalism.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's political landscape witnessed heightened tensions as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing critique of IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. Vijayan accused Thangal of endorsing connections with radical Islamist factions like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, sparking a fierce political debate.
Responding to earlier remarks, the ruling party's leader insisted his critical stance was solely directed at IUML's Thangal, not past leaders. Vijayan's statements have prompted the Congress-led UDF to allege attempts of promoting majority communal sentiments in the state, further fuelling the controversy.
The issue has gained momentum with the upcoming Palakkad bypoll, as Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil said Vijayan's remarks would influence voter decisions, hinting at communal undertones in the CM's approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Chief Minister
- Vijayan
- Thangal
- IUML
- UDF
- Jamaat-e-Islami
- SDPI
- political tension
- communalism
ALSO READ
Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Denounces 'Form 47 Government' and Alleged Constitutional Violations
Politics in the Wayanad Spotlight: LDF vs UDF Battle Heats Up
Kerala's Political Tussle: Pinarayi Vijayan vs Congress & Jamaat-e-Islami
Political Tensions Flare as Vijayan Challenges Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Links
Kerala Political Firestorm: CPI(M)'s Controversial Ad Sparks UDF Outcry