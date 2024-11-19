Political Tensions in Kerala: CM Vijayan vs. Thangal

Kerala's political landscape witnessed heightened tensions as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing critique of IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. Vijayan accused Thangal of endorsing connections with radical Islamist factions like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, sparking a fierce political debate.

Responding to earlier remarks, the ruling party's leader insisted his critical stance was solely directed at IUML's Thangal, not past leaders. Vijayan's statements have prompted the Congress-led UDF to allege attempts of promoting majority communal sentiments in the state, further fuelling the controversy.

The issue has gained momentum with the upcoming Palakkad bypoll, as Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil said Vijayan's remarks would influence voter decisions, hinting at communal undertones in the CM's approach.

