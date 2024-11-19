Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Missile Strike on Russia

In a remarkable escalation, Ukraine reportedly launched long-range missiles at Russia's Bryansk region, marking the first use of ATACMS by Kyiv within Russia in the ongoing thousand-day conflict. Moscow alleges to have intercepted the missiles, heightening international wariness over the rising tensions.

The situation intensifies further as Russian President Vladimir Putin reduces the threshold for nuclear weapon use, potentially paving the way for a nuclear response to conventional attacks. Meanwhile, Ukraine has made extraordinary gains in missile reach but faces severe pressure on the battlefield.

As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office, speculation about potential shifts in U.S. policy towards the conflict grows. Ukraine's struggle and strategic maneuvers might signal pivotal changes in the war's trajectory, demanding global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)