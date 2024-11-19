Political Firestorm: Telangana's Leaders Clash Over Allegiances and Aspirations

In a fiery address at a public meeting in Warangal, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Prime Minister of belittling the state and labeled Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as a 'ghulam' of Narendra Modi.

Reddy also took BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to task for his absence in assembly sessions, vowing to curb opposition influence in Telangana.

The chief minister defended his stance amid a war of words with Kishan Reddy over the Musi river redevelopment project, asserting that those opposing state progress will face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)