Political Firestorm: Telangana's Leaders Clash Over Allegiances and Aspirations
Telangana's political landscape heats up as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses Prime Minister Modi of previously insulting the state and calls Union Minister Kishan Reddy a 'ghulam'. He criticizes BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao's absenteeism in assembly sessions and pledges to prevent opposition power gains.
In a fiery address at a public meeting in Warangal, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Prime Minister of belittling the state and labeled Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as a 'ghulam' of Narendra Modi.
Reddy also took BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to task for his absence in assembly sessions, vowing to curb opposition influence in Telangana.
The chief minister defended his stance amid a war of words with Kishan Reddy over the Musi river redevelopment project, asserting that those opposing state progress will face legal action.
