Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Telangana's Leaders Clash Over Allegiances and Aspirations

Telangana's political landscape heats up as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses Prime Minister Modi of previously insulting the state and calls Union Minister Kishan Reddy a 'ghulam'. He criticizes BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao's absenteeism in assembly sessions and pledges to prevent opposition power gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:27 IST
Political Firestorm: Telangana's Leaders Clash Over Allegiances and Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at a public meeting in Warangal, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused the Prime Minister of belittling the state and labeled Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as a 'ghulam' of Narendra Modi.

Reddy also took BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao to task for his absence in assembly sessions, vowing to curb opposition influence in Telangana.

The chief minister defended his stance amid a war of words with Kishan Reddy over the Musi river redevelopment project, asserting that those opposing state progress will face legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024