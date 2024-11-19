Haryana's Commitment to BJP's Vision: Saini's Pledge

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to fulfilling every promise detailed in its electoral manifesto, referring to it as a 'vachan patra,' or pledge, rather than just a document.

Saini criticized opposition parties for their tendency to forget manifesto commitments soon after forming a government, contrasting this with BJP's consistent record of delivering on its promises.

Expressing gratitude for BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana, Saini praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, associating it with development and good governance, and expressed confidence in securing future victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)