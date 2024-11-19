Haryana's Commitment to BJP's Vision: Saini's Pledge
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling every promise in the BJP's manifesto, describing it as a pledge rather than a mere document. He criticized opposition parties for neglecting their manifestos and praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, expressing confidence in future BJP victories.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to fulfilling every promise detailed in its electoral manifesto, referring to it as a 'vachan patra,' or pledge, rather than just a document.
Saini criticized opposition parties for their tendency to forget manifesto commitments soon after forming a government, contrasting this with BJP's consistent record of delivering on its promises.
Expressing gratitude for BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana, Saini praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, associating it with development and good governance, and expressed confidence in securing future victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Monitors Folk Icon Sharda Sinha's Health at AIIMS
BJP's Chouhan Slams INDIA Bloc's Election Promises as 'Dud Bombs'
Mahayuti's Confidence Rises Amid Election Promises in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Congress Accuses BJP of Disrespecting Constitution Amid Election Promises