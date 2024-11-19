Left Menu

Haryana's Commitment to BJP's Vision: Saini's Pledge

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling every promise in the BJP's manifesto, describing it as a pledge rather than a mere document. He criticized opposition parties for neglecting their manifestos and praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, expressing confidence in future BJP victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:28 IST
Haryana's Commitment to BJP's Vision: Saini's Pledge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emphasized the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to fulfilling every promise detailed in its electoral manifesto, referring to it as a 'vachan patra,' or pledge, rather than just a document.

Saini criticized opposition parties for their tendency to forget manifesto commitments soon after forming a government, contrasting this with BJP's consistent record of delivering on its promises.

Expressing gratitude for BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana, Saini praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership, associating it with development and good governance, and expressed confidence in securing future victories in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024