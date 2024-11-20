Left Menu

Final Showdown: Jharkhand's Electoral Battle Enters Second Phase

The second phase of Jharkhand elections for 38 assembly seats begins with tight security in place. Voting spans across 12 districts, involving 1.23 crore voters and 528 candidates. The major contention is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed NDA.

Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The second and final phase of elections in Jharkhand has commenced, with polling for 38 assembly seats taking place amid heightened security measures, according to officials. Voting began at 7 AM across 14,218 booths located in 12 districts, concluding at 5 PM.

Within this framework, 31 polling booths will close by 4 PM, but individuals in queues at that hour will still be allowed to cast their votes, officials confirmed. An estimated 1.23 crore voters, which includes 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are expected to take part in Wednesday's voting.

The electoral battle features 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri. Key regions involved include Santhal Pargana and Chotanagpur divisions. The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aims to maintain its hold through welfare initiatives, while the BJP-led NDA has its sights set on reclaiming power. The vote counting is slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

