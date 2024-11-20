Final Showdown: Jharkhand's Electoral Battle Enters Second Phase

The second and final phase of elections in Jharkhand has commenced, with polling for 38 assembly seats taking place amid heightened security measures, according to officials. Voting began at 7 AM across 14,218 booths located in 12 districts, concluding at 5 PM.

Within this framework, 31 polling booths will close by 4 PM, but individuals in queues at that hour will still be allowed to cast their votes, officials confirmed. An estimated 1.23 crore voters, which includes 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are expected to take part in Wednesday's voting.

The electoral battle features 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri. Key regions involved include Santhal Pargana and Chotanagpur divisions. The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aims to maintain its hold through welfare initiatives, while the BJP-led NDA has its sights set on reclaiming power. The vote counting is slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)