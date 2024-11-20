Final Showdown: Jharkhand's Electoral Battle Enters Second Phase
The second phase of Jharkhand elections for 38 assembly seats begins with tight security in place. Voting spans across 12 districts, involving 1.23 crore voters and 528 candidates. The major contention is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-headed NDA.
- Country:
- India
The second and final phase of elections in Jharkhand has commenced, with polling for 38 assembly seats taking place amid heightened security measures, according to officials. Voting began at 7 AM across 14,218 booths located in 12 districts, concluding at 5 PM.
Within this framework, 31 polling booths will close by 4 PM, but individuals in queues at that hour will still be allowed to cast their votes, officials confirmed. An estimated 1.23 crore voters, which includes 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, are expected to take part in Wednesday's voting.
The electoral battle features 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and BJP's Amar Kumar Bauri. Key regions involved include Santhal Pargana and Chotanagpur divisions. The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aims to maintain its hold through welfare initiatives, while the BJP-led NDA has its sights set on reclaiming power. The vote counting is slated for November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand elections
- assembly seats
- voting
- security
- JMM
- BJP
- Santhal Pargana
- Chotanagpur
- INDIA bloc
- NDA
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
BJP Rallies Around 'Roti, Beti, Maati' for Jharkhand Polls
JMM Seeks Presidential Intervention for Poll Fairness
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada