Modi Encourages Maharashtra and Jharkhand Voters to Enhance Democratic Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for voters in Maharashtra to embrace the electoral process with enthusiasm, describing it as a festival of democracy.

In a message on social media platform X, Modi particularly appealed to women and youth, highlighting their crucial role in achieving a high voter turnout.

The Prime Minister also reached out to Jharkhand voters to set a new polling record, with elections underway in all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra and 38 constituencies in Jharkhand.

