Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: A Key Democratic Showdown

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote and urges citizens to fulfill their democratic duty in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The elections see significant contestation, with major alliances and numerous candidates vying for power across the 288 constituencies. Security measures ensure a smooth voting process amid shifting political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:44 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: A Key Democratic Showdown
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat exercised his democratic right, casting his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Known for urging civic responsibility, Bhagwat encouraged all citizens to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing voting as a vital citizen duty in a democracy.

With key seats such as Nagpur South West at play, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting, the stage is set for a fierce battle. Fadnavis represents the BJP-led Mahayuti, while the Congress' Praful Gudadhe stands for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The single-phase election began Wednesday at 7 am, spanning 288 constituencies, with 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, in the fray.

Elaborate security measures are in place with over 25,000 Mumbai Police personnel ensuring order. This election is marked by shifting alliances and historical rivalries. The primary contest pits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), amidst complex caste dynamics and ideological clashes. Voter turnout and alliance outcomes remain pivotal as history reveals fluctuating victories for major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024