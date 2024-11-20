Maharashtra Assembly Elections: A Key Democratic Showdown
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote and urges citizens to fulfill their democratic duty in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The elections see significant contestation, with major alliances and numerous candidates vying for power across the 288 constituencies. Security measures ensure a smooth voting process amid shifting political alliances.
On Tuesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat exercised his democratic right, casting his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Known for urging civic responsibility, Bhagwat encouraged all citizens to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing voting as a vital citizen duty in a democracy.
With key seats such as Nagpur South West at play, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting, the stage is set for a fierce battle. Fadnavis represents the BJP-led Mahayuti, while the Congress' Praful Gudadhe stands for the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The single-phase election began Wednesday at 7 am, spanning 288 constituencies, with 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, in the fray.
Elaborate security measures are in place with over 25,000 Mumbai Police personnel ensuring order. This election is marked by shifting alliances and historical rivalries. The primary contest pits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), amidst complex caste dynamics and ideological clashes. Voter turnout and alliance outcomes remain pivotal as history reveals fluctuating victories for major parties.
