Political Tensions and Allegations Stir Maharashtra Elections

Amidst allegations against NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil, party chief Sharad Pawar dismisses the claims and accuses BJP of false accusations. Sule stands firm, filing defamation and criminal cases. Baramati becomes a crucial battleground with Ajit Pawar facing off against family members in a high-stakes election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:57 IST
NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule faces allegations of involvement in a 'Bitcoin Scam,' put forth by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil. The claims, however, have been met with strong denial from Sule and criticism from her party chief, Sharad Pawar, who accused the BJP of orchestrating the narrative.

Pawar, after casting his vote in Baramati, remarked that the person making the allegations had been imprisoned and only the BJP could resort to using such tactics. He expressed confidence that Maharashtra would witness a peaceful election, with results due to determine the state's leadership by November 23.

Supriya Sule responded vehemently, refuting the allegations and initiating defamation and criminal proceedings. Meanwhile, her brother, NCP Chief Ajit Pawar, acknowledged recognizing his sister's voice in controversial audio clips but insisted on an investigative probe to uncover the truth. As elections approach, Baramati is a key focus, featuring a family electoral clash amidst a broader political struggle between alliances led by BJP and Congress factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

