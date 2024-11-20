Cryptocurrency Controversy: Supriya Sule Faces Tough Questions

In a significant development on Wednesday, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule declared her preparedness to address five pressing questions raised by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. These questions pertain to her alleged role in a cryptocurrency fraud case. Sule, speaking confidently to ANI, dismissed the allegations as baseless. She vowed to answer Trivedi's questions at his convenience, underscoring her willingness to clear her name.

The controversy stems from accusations by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, implicating Sule and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole in misappropriating bitcoins from a 2018 fraud case. As the political storm brews, Trivedi demands clarity from the Congress Party, probing their potential involvement with certain individuals and alleged communications tied to the case.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar added a new dimension to the controversy, claiming recognition of his sister's voice in audio clips linked to the fraud. Stressing the need for an inquiry, Pawar promised transparency in uncovering the truth. The allegations surface during the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, intensifying the political milieu.

(With inputs from agencies.)