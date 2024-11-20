High Stakes in Jharkhand: Phase Two of Assembly Elections Underway

Jharkhand's second and final phase of assembly elections, taking place on Wednesday, recorded nearly 13 percent voter turnout by 9 AM across 38 constituencies. The polls, crucial for political dominance, were peaceful with 14,218 booths set up across 12 districts.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc is fighting to remain in power against the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the election featuring prominent candidates like Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The polls will continue until 5 PM, though some booths close by 4 PM.

Encouraging voter participation on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Soren stressed the importance of this electoral 'festival'. Approximately 1.23 crore voters are eligible, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.

