Left Menu

High Stakes in Jharkhand: Phase Two of Assembly Elections Underway

The second and final phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections witnesses a 13% voter turnout by 9 AM. The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc aims to retain power amid competition from BJP's NDA. Voting covers 38 constituencies with over 1.23 crore eligible voters. Polls close at 5 PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:25 IST
High Stakes in Jharkhand: Phase Two of Assembly Elections Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's second and final phase of assembly elections, taking place on Wednesday, recorded nearly 13 percent voter turnout by 9 AM across 38 constituencies. The polls, crucial for political dominance, were peaceful with 14,218 booths set up across 12 districts.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc is fighting to remain in power against the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the election featuring prominent candidates like Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The polls will continue until 5 PM, though some booths close by 4 PM.

Encouraging voter participation on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Soren stressed the importance of this electoral 'festival'. Approximately 1.23 crore voters are eligible, setting the stage for a significant political showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024