Electoral Unease: Allegations and Tensions in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh have turned contentious with allegations from both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The SP accused police of deterring voters, while the BJP claimed discrepancies in ID verification.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has called for intervention from the Supreme Court and Election Commission, presenting video evidence of alleged voter suppression. He demanded that police officers checking voter IDs should be suspended.

As tensions rise, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla argued that the SP is trying to disrupt the electoral process due to fear of losing. The Election Commission is urged to ensure fair voting practices across constituencies.

