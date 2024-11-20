Left Menu

Electoral Unease: Allegations and Tensions in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party alleges police interference in Uttar Pradesh bypolls while the BJP accuses them of voter manipulation. Both parties call for Election Commission action. SP President Akhilesh Yadav seeks intervention from the Supreme Court to ensure fair elections, amid claims of voter suppression by police forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:49 IST
Electoral Unease: Allegations and Tensions in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh have turned contentious with allegations from both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The SP accused police of deterring voters, while the BJP claimed discrepancies in ID verification.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has called for intervention from the Supreme Court and Election Commission, presenting video evidence of alleged voter suppression. He demanded that police officers checking voter IDs should be suspended.

As tensions rise, BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla argued that the SP is trying to disrupt the electoral process due to fear of losing. The Election Commission is urged to ensure fair voting practices across constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024