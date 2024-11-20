Maharashtra Polls Show Early Voter Turnout Trends

Maharashtra's assembly election day began with a moderate voter turnout of 18.14% as of 11 am across all 288 constituencies, according to election officials.

In-depth polling data revealed Gadchiroli district as a leader with over 30% turnout, contrasting with lower enthusiasm in urban areas such as Mumbai, which registered 15.78% in the city and 17.99% in the suburban belt.

Key constituencies, including those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, showed voter turnouts close to the state average, indicating a varied electoral engagement as the political battle unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)