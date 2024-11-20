Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls Show Early Voter Turnout Trends

Maharashtra witnessed an 18.14% voter turnout by 11 am across 288 assembly constituencies. Gadchiroli district reported over 30% turnout, while Mumbai city saw lower participation. Political heavyweights Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis' constituencies experienced voter activity mirroring the state average. The polling illustrates varying voter engagement across different regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:15 IST
Maharashtra's assembly election day began with a moderate voter turnout of 18.14% as of 11 am across all 288 constituencies, according to election officials.

In-depth polling data revealed Gadchiroli district as a leader with over 30% turnout, contrasting with lower enthusiasm in urban areas such as Mumbai, which registered 15.78% in the city and 17.99% in the suburban belt.

Key constituencies, including those of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, showed voter turnouts close to the state average, indicating a varied electoral engagement as the political battle unfolds.

