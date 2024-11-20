Naidu Pledges to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: Good Governance and Welfare Take Center Stage
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu focuses on welfare, development, and good governance as he aims to rebuild the state. Addressing the Assembly, he emphasized reforming departments and balancing welfare initiatives with development. He noted the NDA government's efforts to secure funding for Amaravati's construction.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the pillars of welfare, development, and good governance under the NDA government, during a speech in the state assembly.
Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for what he described as its devastating impact on the state from 2019 to 2024. He committed to diligently rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, layer by layer.
Highlighting significant government initiatives, Naidu pointed to the success of Anna Canteens, which provide subsidized meals, and the Deepam–2 scheme, benefiting millions with free cooking gas cylinders. The state aims to offer housing for all citizens and secure urban development funds for Amaravati's construction.
