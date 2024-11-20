Left Menu

Naidu Pledges to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: Good Governance and Welfare Take Center Stage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu focuses on welfare, development, and good governance as he aims to rebuild the state. Addressing the Assembly, he emphasized reforming departments and balancing welfare initiatives with development. He noted the NDA government's efforts to secure funding for Amaravati's construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:16 IST
Naidu Pledges to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: Good Governance and Welfare Take Center Stage
N Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the pillars of welfare, development, and good governance under the NDA government, during a speech in the state assembly.

Naidu criticized the previous YSRCP government for what he described as its devastating impact on the state from 2019 to 2024. He committed to diligently rebuilding Andhra Pradesh, layer by layer.

Highlighting significant government initiatives, Naidu pointed to the success of Anna Canteens, which provide subsidized meals, and the Deepam–2 scheme, benefiting millions with free cooking gas cylinders. The state aims to offer housing for all citizens and secure urban development funds for Amaravati's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024