Old Video Resurfaces Amid Jharkhand Assembly Polls

A video of Babulal Marandi, former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP state president, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral, misleading viewers to believe it is recent. However, PTI Fact Check Desk investigation reveals it dates back to December 2018.

Originally, Marandi was the president of the opposition party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) when the interview was conducted. The video resurfaced amid the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly polls, causing confusion on social media.

Political figures like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan shared the clip, amplifying its reach. The fact-check confirmed Marandi's anti-BJP remarks were made long before he merged with the BJP in 2020.

