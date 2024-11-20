Left Menu

Old Video Resurfaces Amid Jharkhand Assembly Polls

A viral video of BJP's Babulal Marandi criticizing PM Narendra Modi, initially shared as recent, actually dates back to December 2018. The clip resurfaced amid the Jharkhand Assembly polls, leading to widespread misconceptions online. Fact checks revealed Marandi's statements were not made with his current political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A video of Babulal Marandi, former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP state president, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral, misleading viewers to believe it is recent. However, PTI Fact Check Desk investigation reveals it dates back to December 2018.

Originally, Marandi was the president of the opposition party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) when the interview was conducted. The video resurfaced amid the ongoing Jharkhand Assembly polls, causing confusion on social media.

Political figures like Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan shared the clip, amplifying its reach. The fact-check confirmed Marandi's anti-BJP remarks were made long before he merged with the BJP in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

