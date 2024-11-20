Left Menu

U.S. Allows Ukraine Use of American Land Mines Amid Tensions

The Biden administration will permit Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied antipersonnel land mines to counter Russia's battlefield advances. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained this shift amid reports of potential Russian aerial strikes on Kyiv, prompting some Western embassies to close temporarily. Ukraine currently produces its own land mines as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:33 IST
U.S. Allows Ukraine Use of American Land Mines Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Biden administration is set to allow Ukraine to deploy U.S.-supplied antipersonnel land mines. This move, announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, aims to assist Ukraine in halting Russian advances on the battlefield. The announcement comes as some Western embassies in Kyiv remained closed due to threats of significant Russian aerial attacks.

During a visit to Laos, Austin explained the change in U.S. policy, emphasizing the increased need for defensive measures against Russian troops leading ground operations. These land mines, Austin argues, are safe as they can be deactivated over time, reducing the threat to civilians. Critics, however, warn of the dangers land mines pose long after conflicts end.

In related developments, the American diplomatic mission in Kyiv and several other embassies were shut due to security concerns after Russia expressed anger over U.S. support for Ukraine's use of American missiles to target Russia. Despite the closures, it is expected that normal operations will quickly resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024