U.S. Allows Ukraine Use of American Land Mines Amid Tensions

The Biden administration is set to allow Ukraine to deploy U.S.-supplied antipersonnel land mines. This move, announced by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, aims to assist Ukraine in halting Russian advances on the battlefield. The announcement comes as some Western embassies in Kyiv remained closed due to threats of significant Russian aerial attacks.

During a visit to Laos, Austin explained the change in U.S. policy, emphasizing the increased need for defensive measures against Russian troops leading ground operations. These land mines, Austin argues, are safe as they can be deactivated over time, reducing the threat to civilians. Critics, however, warn of the dangers land mines pose long after conflicts end.

In related developments, the American diplomatic mission in Kyiv and several other embassies were shut due to security concerns after Russia expressed anger over U.S. support for Ukraine's use of American missiles to target Russia. Despite the closures, it is expected that normal operations will quickly resume.

