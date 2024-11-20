Electoral Dynamics: Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2023
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw an estimated 60% voter turnout with political powerhouses like BJP-led Mahayuti and MVA vying for control. With a notable presence of celebrities at polling stations, the elections also faced controversies, including allegations of cash-for-vote scandals and political fractures, affecting the overall election landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a fiercely contested battle for political power, Maharashtra's assembly elections recorded an estimated 60% voter turnout. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition are competing to establish dominance ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Provisional data indicates a turnout below the 61.74% recorded in 2019, said election officials. Notably, Gadchiroli district recorded a 69.63% turnout, while Mumbai showed a slight increase at 51.41%. Prominent Bollywood figures also voted, adding glamour to the elections.
Amid the campaign, controversies, including a cash-for-vote scam and Bitcoin transaction allegations, emerged. Political splits since 2019, including those in Shiv Sena and NCP, have reshaped Maharashtra's political landscape, leading to an increase in candidates by 28% compared to the previous elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
