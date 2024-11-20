Congo's Constitutional Clash: Protests Against Revision Plans

In a move stirring political tensions, opposition politicians in the Democratic Republic of Congo are mobilizing nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi's plans to amend the constitution.

Sworn in for his final term in January, Tshisekedi insists the 2005 constitution requires updates to better reflect current national circumstances. However, critics argue that these proposed changes could eliminate term limits, paving the way for Tshisekedi to seek another term.

Leading the call for protests are prominent figures like former President Joseph Kabila, along with ex-presidential hopefuls Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi. So far, the presidency has remained silent on these criticisms. Meanwhile, Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya has urged that the discussion remain non-political, underscoring that Tshisekedi's administration is still in its early stages.

