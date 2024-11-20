Congo's Constitutional Clash: Protests Against Revision Plans
Opposition politicians in the Democratic Republic of Congo are urging protests against President Felix Tshisekedi's proposal to revise the constitution. Critics suspect the changes may allow Tshisekedi to extend his presidency beyond the current term limits, while the government insists the revisions are necessary for harmony with present realities.
In a move stirring political tensions, opposition politicians in the Democratic Republic of Congo are mobilizing nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi's plans to amend the constitution.
Sworn in for his final term in January, Tshisekedi insists the 2005 constitution requires updates to better reflect current national circumstances. However, critics argue that these proposed changes could eliminate term limits, paving the way for Tshisekedi to seek another term.
Leading the call for protests are prominent figures like former President Joseph Kabila, along with ex-presidential hopefuls Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi. So far, the presidency has remained silent on these criticisms. Meanwhile, Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya has urged that the discussion remain non-political, underscoring that Tshisekedi's administration is still in its early stages.
