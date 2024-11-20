Political Accusations: YSRCP vs TDP
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of launching a hate campaign targeting his family. He alleged false narratives were spread against his sister and mother, and questioned Naidu's political ethics, calling for public caution against Naidu's alleged deceit in politics.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched serious accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging a hate campaign directed at his family.
At a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed that Naidu was spreading false narratives about his sister Y S Sharmila and mother Y S Vijayamma, motivated by political gain.
Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to be vigilant and accused Naidu of orchestrating deceitful strategies to mislead the public and distract from alleged government failures.
