Political Accusations: YSRCP vs TDP

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched serious accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging a hate campaign directed at his family.

At a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed that Naidu was spreading false narratives about his sister Y S Sharmila and mother Y S Vijayamma, motivated by political gain.

Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to be vigilant and accused Naidu of orchestrating deceitful strategies to mislead the public and distract from alleged government failures.

