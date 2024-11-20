Left Menu

Political Accusations: YSRCP vs TDP

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of launching a hate campaign targeting his family. He alleged false narratives were spread against his sister and mother, and questioned Naidu's political ethics, calling for public caution against Naidu's alleged deceit in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:35 IST
Political Accusations: YSRCP vs TDP
YSRCP
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched serious accusations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging a hate campaign directed at his family.

At a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy claimed that Naidu was spreading false narratives about his sister Y S Sharmila and mother Y S Vijayamma, motivated by political gain.

Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to be vigilant and accused Naidu of orchestrating deceitful strategies to mislead the public and distract from alleged government failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024