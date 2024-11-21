Security Stalemate: ASEAN Meets Amid South China Sea Tensions

Southeast Asian defence chiefs met Thursday in Laos with global powers, including China and the US, for critical security talks amid mounting tensions in the South China Sea.

The discussions come at a time when China's aggressive territorial claims are leading to increased regional confrontations, bringing the world's superpowers into the fray.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun attended, highlighting strained military-to-military communications between their nations, further complicated by Dong's refusal to meet Austin one-on-one.

