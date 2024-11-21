Security Stalemate: ASEAN Meets Amid South China Sea Tensions
Southeast Asian defence chiefs convened with global powers in Laos for security dialogues amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, marked by China's assertive maritime claims. The talks, involving key figures like US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, highlighted the fragile state of regional military communications.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:00 IST
- Laos
Southeast Asian defence chiefs met Thursday in Laos with global powers, including China and the US, for critical security talks amid mounting tensions in the South China Sea.
The discussions come at a time when China's aggressive territorial claims are leading to increased regional confrontations, bringing the world's superpowers into the fray.
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun attended, highlighting strained military-to-military communications between their nations, further complicated by Dong's refusal to meet Austin one-on-one.
