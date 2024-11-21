Left Menu

Security Stalemate: ASEAN Meets Amid South China Sea Tensions

Southeast Asian defence chiefs convened with global powers in Laos for security dialogues amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, marked by China's assertive maritime claims. The talks, involving key figures like US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, highlighted the fragile state of regional military communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:00 IST
Security Stalemate: ASEAN Meets Amid South China Sea Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Laos

Southeast Asian defence chiefs met Thursday in Laos with global powers, including China and the US, for critical security talks amid mounting tensions in the South China Sea.

The discussions come at a time when China's aggressive territorial claims are leading to increased regional confrontations, bringing the world's superpowers into the fray.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun attended, highlighting strained military-to-military communications between their nations, further complicated by Dong's refusal to meet Austin one-on-one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024