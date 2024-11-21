BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against Modi
The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged corruption by Gautam Adani. They emphasized that none of the states involved in the US indictment have BJP governments. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted investments by the Adani group in states ruled by Congress and its allies, questioning their stance on the industrialist's alleged corruption.
In a fiery exchange, the BJP has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by US prosecutors over alleged bribery and fraud.
BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra addressed the press, underscoring that the Adani group should respond to these claims independently while calling out Gandhi for his sustained attacks on the prime minister and central government.
Patra further noted Adani's substantial investments in states led by Congress and its affiliates, challenging the opposition's contradictory actions given their criticisms of the industrial mogul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
