BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against Modi

In a fiery exchange, the BJP has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by US prosecutors over alleged bribery and fraud.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra addressed the press, underscoring that the Adani group should respond to these claims independently while calling out Gandhi for his sustained attacks on the prime minister and central government.

Patra further noted Adani's substantial investments in states led by Congress and its affiliates, challenging the opposition's contradictory actions given their criticisms of the industrial mogul.

