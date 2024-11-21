Left Menu

Bhim Army Chief Advocates for Jailed Leader: A Political Tug-of-War

Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad, met with jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to highlight Khan's deteriorating health, criticizing governmental actions. Azad accused the Uttar Pradesh government of rigging recent by-elections and called for unity among marginalized communities against political acts that divide and suppress them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:04 IST
Bhim Army Chief Advocates for Jailed Leader: A Political Tug-of-War
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhim Army chief and Nagina MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, visited jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at Sitapur District Jail to raise concerns over Khan's declining health. Azad condemned the state government for imposing a harsh punishment on Khan for minor offenses, emphasizing political motives behind the actions.

Accusing the government of election rigging in the recent Uttar Pradesh by-elections, Azad claimed administrative machinery was excessively misused. The by-election outcome is seen as critical for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with potential repercussions from Delhi's BJP leadership.

Azad criticized the suppression of marginalized communities under the pretense of dividing and ruling, urging unity among Dalits, minorities, tribals, and backward classes to combat this political strategy. He highlighted the suspension of policemen due to electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024