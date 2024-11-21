Bhim Army Chief Advocates for Jailed Leader: A Political Tug-of-War

Bhim Army chief and Nagina MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, visited jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at Sitapur District Jail to raise concerns over Khan's declining health. Azad condemned the state government for imposing a harsh punishment on Khan for minor offenses, emphasizing political motives behind the actions.

Accusing the government of election rigging in the recent Uttar Pradesh by-elections, Azad claimed administrative machinery was excessively misused. The by-election outcome is seen as critical for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with potential repercussions from Delhi's BJP leadership.

Azad criticized the suppression of marginalized communities under the pretense of dividing and ruling, urging unity among Dalits, minorities, tribals, and backward classes to combat this political strategy. He highlighted the suspension of policemen due to electoral malpractice.

