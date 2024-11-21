Left Menu

High Stakes in Kerala By-Elections as Major Parties Vie for Power

The three by-elections in Kerala are witnessing intense competition between the Congress, BJP, and CPI(M). Priyanka Gandhi Vadra debuts in Wayanad amidst a low voter turnout concern. Each party aims for strategic wins in Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara, amid allegations and political maneuvering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:17 IST
As the countdown begins for the results of Kerala's critical by-elections, political fervor escalates with Congress, BJP, and CPI(M) locked in a high-stakes battle for dominance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's maiden electoral venture in Wayanad is under scrutiny as a drop in voter turnout raises questions regarding her campaign's impact, while allegations swirl about the election's imposition.

Each constituency sees parties like BJP and LDF strategize differently, hoping to capitalize on local nuances and shifting voter allegiances that might reshape Kerala's political landscape.

