High Stakes in Kerala By-Elections as Major Parties Vie for Power

As the countdown begins for the results of Kerala's critical by-elections, political fervor escalates with Congress, BJP, and CPI(M) locked in a high-stakes battle for dominance.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's maiden electoral venture in Wayanad is under scrutiny as a drop in voter turnout raises questions regarding her campaign's impact, while allegations swirl about the election's imposition.

Each constituency sees parties like BJP and LDF strategize differently, hoping to capitalize on local nuances and shifting voter allegiances that might reshape Kerala's political landscape.

