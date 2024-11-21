Left Menu

Bolsonaro Faces Accusations in Alleged Coup Plot

Brazil's Federal Police are set to accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiracy to stage a coup following his 2022 election loss. New revelations implicate senior government officials and allies in the alleged plot, casting doubt on Bolsonaro's future political aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:30 IST
Bolsonaro Faces Accusations in Alleged Coup Plot
accusation

Brazil's Federal Police are poised to deliver a formal accusation against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro this Thursday, as part of their investigation into an alleged coup plan after his 2022 electoral defeat.

This development presents a significant obstacle for Bolsonaro's potential 2026 presidential bid, with allies striving to reverse a court ruling that bars him from candidacy due to previous claims against the election process's legitimacy.

On Tuesday, police arrested five individuals, including a former cabinet member, for suspected involvement in a conspiracy targeting then President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The investigation is expected to highlight Bolsonaro as a primary figure in the plot and charges of attempting to destabilize democratic governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024