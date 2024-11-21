Bolsonaro Faces Accusations in Alleged Coup Plot
Brazil's Federal Police are set to accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiracy to stage a coup following his 2022 election loss. New revelations implicate senior government officials and allies in the alleged plot, casting doubt on Bolsonaro's future political aspirations.
Brazil's Federal Police are poised to deliver a formal accusation against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro this Thursday, as part of their investigation into an alleged coup plan after his 2022 electoral defeat.
This development presents a significant obstacle for Bolsonaro's potential 2026 presidential bid, with allies striving to reverse a court ruling that bars him from candidacy due to previous claims against the election process's legitimacy.
On Tuesday, police arrested five individuals, including a former cabinet member, for suspected involvement in a conspiracy targeting then President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The investigation is expected to highlight Bolsonaro as a primary figure in the plot and charges of attempting to destabilize democratic governance.
