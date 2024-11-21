Bolsonaro Faces Accusations in Alleged Coup Plot

Brazil's Federal Police are poised to deliver a formal accusation against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro this Thursday, as part of their investigation into an alleged coup plan after his 2022 electoral defeat.

This development presents a significant obstacle for Bolsonaro's potential 2026 presidential bid, with allies striving to reverse a court ruling that bars him from candidacy due to previous claims against the election process's legitimacy.

On Tuesday, police arrested five individuals, including a former cabinet member, for suspected involvement in a conspiracy targeting then President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The investigation is expected to highlight Bolsonaro as a primary figure in the plot and charges of attempting to destabilize democratic governance.

