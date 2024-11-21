Left Menu

Medical Community Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi for Biden Remarks

Medical practitioners demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Joe Biden's cognitive abilities, viewing them as ageist and disrespectful. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, they express concerns about perpetuating stereotypes that damage societal perceptions of ageing and cognitive health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:36 IST
Medical Community Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi for Biden Remarks
remarks
  • Country:
  • India

A collective of medical practitioners has issued a call for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to offer a public apology following his controversial remarks concerning the cognitive abilities of U.S. President Joe Biden. The comments have been criticized as displaying insensitivity and promoting negative stereotypes.

The All India President of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat, C B Tripathi, addressed a letter to Sonia Gandhi, requesting action against her son's statements made at a poll rally in Maharashtra. Tripathi suggests that such remarks could significantly mislead public perception about ageing and cognitive health challenges.

The organization expressed disappointment over the seemingly ageist comments, which they argue could offend not only individuals targeted but also senior citizens in India. Tripathi urges Rahul Gandhi to apologize, advocating for political dialogue that unites rather than divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024