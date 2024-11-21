Medical Community Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi for Biden Remarks

A collective of medical practitioners has issued a call for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to offer a public apology following his controversial remarks concerning the cognitive abilities of U.S. President Joe Biden. The comments have been criticized as displaying insensitivity and promoting negative stereotypes.

The All India President of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat, C B Tripathi, addressed a letter to Sonia Gandhi, requesting action against her son's statements made at a poll rally in Maharashtra. Tripathi suggests that such remarks could significantly mislead public perception about ageing and cognitive health challenges.

The organization expressed disappointment over the seemingly ageist comments, which they argue could offend not only individuals targeted but also senior citizens in India. Tripathi urges Rahul Gandhi to apologize, advocating for political dialogue that unites rather than divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)