Medical Community Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi for Biden Remarks
Medical practitioners demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Joe Biden's cognitive abilities, viewing them as ageist and disrespectful. In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, they express concerns about perpetuating stereotypes that damage societal perceptions of ageing and cognitive health.
- Country:
- India
A collective of medical practitioners has issued a call for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to offer a public apology following his controversial remarks concerning the cognitive abilities of U.S. President Joe Biden. The comments have been criticized as displaying insensitivity and promoting negative stereotypes.
The All India President of the National Medicos Organisation Bharat, C B Tripathi, addressed a letter to Sonia Gandhi, requesting action against her son's statements made at a poll rally in Maharashtra. Tripathi suggests that such remarks could significantly mislead public perception about ageing and cognitive health challenges.
The organization expressed disappointment over the seemingly ageist comments, which they argue could offend not only individuals targeted but also senior citizens in India. Tripathi urges Rahul Gandhi to apologize, advocating for political dialogue that unites rather than divides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The true meaning of caste census is justice: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.
Election Tension: Vehicles of Congress Leaders Attacked in Assam
Inflation shot up during BJP rule, Modi’s policies have increased unemployment: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Mumbai.
Political Uproar: Congress Leader's Joke Sparks Controversy
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.