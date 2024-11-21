Left Menu

NDA Confident Ahead of Assembly Results in Jharkhand and Maharashtra

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expresses confidence in NDA’s victory in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, citing stronger faith in hard work over exit polls. With high voter turnout in both states, exit polls suggest tight competition, with results expected on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:39 IST
NDA Confident Ahead of Assembly Results in Jharkhand and Maharashtra
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday expressed strong confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state elections of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, prioritizing the coalition's effort over the indicative exit polls. Paswan highlighted the positive reception in these regions as evidence of shifting public support.

As the high-stakes assembly elections concluded, official data from the Election Commission of India showed a notable voter turnout—62.05% in Maharashtra and 68.01% in Jharkhand, surpassing figures from previous elections. Exit polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between ruling alliances, with expectations of an NDA government formation in both states.

Detailed exit poll insights from Republic TV-PMARQ indicate that the Mahayuti alliance may secure between 137 and 157 seats, while the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi could achieve 126 to 147, meeting the majority mark of 145 seats. In Jharkhand, Chanakya Strategies forecasts a BJP-led NDA victory with 45-50 seats, countered by My Axis predicting a JMM-led victory with 53 seats. Official results are awaited on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

