NPP Curtails Engagement with Manipur Government
The National People's Party's Manipur unit has prohibited its members from participating in meetings with the Biren Singh government, following the party's withdrawal of support. NPP members must now obtain permission from state or national leaders before public engagements, following unauthorized participation in a recent NDA meeting.
The Manipur branch of the National People's Party (NPP) has instructed its members to abstain from participating in any gatherings organized by the Biren Singh government. This directive comes after an official announcement by NPP's national president withdrawing support from the Singh government on November 17.
NPP state president N Kayisii, who signed the advisory issued on Thursday, emphasized the necessity for all party members to comply with this decision. This measure underscores a significant shift in the party's stance towards the current administration.
The advisory also requires NPP members to seek approval from either the state or national president prior to making any public statements or media engagements concerning the issue. This comes after three NPP MLAs were found attending an NDA meeting led by Singh at the CM secretariat on November 18.
