Bolsonaro's Legal Battles: Indictment and Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, police have indicted Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro, alongside 36 associates, for allegedly orchestrating a coup to retain his office post-defeat in the 2022 elections. Already disqualified from the 2026 electoral race due to another case, this escalation threatens to tarnish his political legacy further.

The local federal police confirmed that the sealed findings of the indictment were submitted to Brazil's Supreme Court, pending review by Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet. Gonet faces significant pressure to decide whether to formally charge or dismiss the case, amid growing calls for justice.

The unfolding political drama has energized Bolsonaro’s political adversaries, who are striving to capture his fanbase. Notably, the governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, and other prominent right-wing figures are aligning to capitalize on Bolsonaro’s dwindling influence.

