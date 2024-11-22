Orban Offers Safety to Netanyahu Amid ICC Controversy
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended an invitation to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid ICC arrest warrants. Orban assured that Hungary would not comply with the warrants and highlighted that Netanyahu could conduct diplomatic talks in Hungary safely, deeming the warrants as 'wrong'.
In a bold diplomatic gesture, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, amid controversial ICC arrest warrants.
Orban assured that the warrants, viewed as erroneous by Hungary, would not be enforced, guaranteeing Netanyahu's safe diplomatic stay in the country.
This announcement comes as Hungary presides over the EU's rotating six-month presidency, showcasing Orban's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels with Israel despite international legal challenges.
