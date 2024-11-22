Orban Offers Safety to Netanyahu Amid ICC Controversy

In a bold diplomatic gesture, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, amid controversial ICC arrest warrants.

Orban assured that the warrants, viewed as erroneous by Hungary, would not be enforced, guaranteeing Netanyahu's safe diplomatic stay in the country.

This announcement comes as Hungary presides over the EU's rotating six-month presidency, showcasing Orban's commitment to maintaining diplomatic channels with Israel despite international legal challenges.

