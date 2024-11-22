Left Menu

Opposition Pushes for Speaker's Removal in West Bengal amid Political Tensions

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, is urging reconsideration of the Deputy Speaker's decision to block the BJP's motion for the removal of Speaker Biman Banerjee. The BJP contends the Speaker displays bias and seeks to debate the issue in the upcoming session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:00 IST
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has urged the Speaker's office to reconsider an earlier ruling by the Deputy Speaker that blocked the BJP's motion to remove Speaker Biman Banerjee. The decision not to allow the motion, citing a 'paucity of time,' has stirred political tensions.

The BJP initially filed the motion on July 30, 2024, under constitutional provisions, but it was sidelined in August. Adhikari insists the notice remains valid since the House was never prorogued, emphasizing its constitutional importance. The party is pressing for the motion to be addressed in the upcoming November session.

Though the ruling TMC dismisses the BJP's efforts as a political stunt, the BJP accuses Speaker Banerjee of bias. Experts note the procedural complexities involved in a Speaker's removal. With only 72 MLAs, the BJP faces a significant challenge in gaining traction for the resolution in the 294-member Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

