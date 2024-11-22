Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Lalu Prasad and Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest of Gautam Adani

RJD president Lalu Prasad supports Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for the arrest of industrialist Gautam Adani amid US charges. The controversy ignites debates across Indian politics, highlighting tensions between the BJP and the opposition. Bihar Congress plans protests and parliamentary action against Adani's alleged unethical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:33 IST
In a political storm gathering momentum, RJD president Lalu Prasad has thrown his weight behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for the prompt arrest of Gautam Adani, a major industrialist facing bribery and fraud allegations in the US.

Addressing journalists, Prasad, a longtime ally of the Congress and a persistent critic of the BJP, affirmed Gandhi's stance, adding heft to a growing controversy. The scandal involving the Adani group has led to significant financial repercussions, including a crash in bond prices. It underscores wider political tensions between the opposition and ruling parties.

As the debate rages on, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has announced a protest march to condemn the Adani group's practices. The party is also pushing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, casting a spotlight on the broader implications for India's political and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

