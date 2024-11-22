Political Firestorm: Lalu Prasad and Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest of Gautam Adani

In a political storm gathering momentum, RJD president Lalu Prasad has thrown his weight behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for the prompt arrest of Gautam Adani, a major industrialist facing bribery and fraud allegations in the US.

Addressing journalists, Prasad, a longtime ally of the Congress and a persistent critic of the BJP, affirmed Gandhi's stance, adding heft to a growing controversy. The scandal involving the Adani group has led to significant financial repercussions, including a crash in bond prices. It underscores wider political tensions between the opposition and ruling parties.

As the debate rages on, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has announced a protest march to condemn the Adani group's practices. The party is also pushing for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, casting a spotlight on the broader implications for India's political and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)