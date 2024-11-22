Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: Opposition's Path to Power Amid Anti-BJP Sentiment

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla predicts that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will seize control in Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections, reflecting anti-BJP sentiment. Rifts within the MVA, chiefly between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), highlight challenges. Exit polls indicate a likely comeback for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:44 IST
Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Maharashtra assembly election results, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla forecasted the rise of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to form the government, driven by a pervasive anti-BJP sentiment among voters. He referred to public opinion as heavily leaning against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting a significant shift in political allegiance.

Delving into internal dynamics, Poonawalla addressed recent friction between prominent MVA figures, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. He asserted that the Congress, potentially the largest party if MVA forms the government, should rightfully claim the chief ministerial position. However, Poonawalla lamented Raut's public attacks on Patole, emphasizing the need for conflict resolution through senior leadership.

Moreover, the political climate is tense as exit polls hint at the Mahayuti alliance's potential victory, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. This election marks the first after significant splits within Shiv Sena and NCP, adding complexity to the anticipated vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

