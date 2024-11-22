Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi: Poised for Power in Maharashtra

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the next government in Maharashtra. Ahead of vote counting, Thorat indicated strong coalition numbers with the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, forecasting an easy path to governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:24 IST
In a confident statement ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections vote count, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat declared that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would successfully form the next state government.

Thorat, the Congress frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post, asserted that the coalition—comprising Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena—would not face hurdles in securing the majority. He met with leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to discuss the election strategy.

Running for his ninth term as an MLA from Sangamner, Thorat is challenged by Amol Khatal from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The constituency is pivotal, forming part of the Shirdi Lok Sabha seat.

